Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

SRC stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.