Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Shares of HLT opened at $145.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.62 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $154.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.48.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

