Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $62.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

