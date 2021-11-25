Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,061 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $622.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $637.76 and a 200 day moving average of $633.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.14 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

