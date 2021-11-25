Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHYD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 209.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 243,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after buying an additional 164,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 137,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 92,256 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 158,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 83,975 shares during the period.

SHYD opened at $25.00 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

