TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

CGBD traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. 110,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,446. The firm has a market cap of $740.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.99. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 40,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 20.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 91.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

