Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 4,119,245 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAUG)

Tauriga Sciences, Inc engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.