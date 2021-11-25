Target N. V. Biotech Buys 200,000 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 56.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after buying an additional 1,428,629 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after buying an additional 1,348,100 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 20.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after buying an additional 562,389 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 883,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 470,361 shares during the period.

MGNX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

