Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,897 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 771.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,105 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

