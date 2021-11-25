Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $120.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $96.14 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $626.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

