Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

TBLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taboola.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $37,536,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $23,287,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $24,101,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $21,492,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 274.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,642 shares during the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

