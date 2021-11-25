T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 25,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $5,085,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.48. 3,551,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,589,198. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.87 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

