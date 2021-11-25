Syquant Capital Sas Takes $612,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,624 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. UiPath makes up 0.4% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,492,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,776,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 401,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,592,750 in the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.