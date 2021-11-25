Syquant Capital Sas Makes New Investment in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,000. 51job makes up about 5.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.17% of 51job as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in 51job by 601.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in 51job in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 51job by 34.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in 51job in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in 51job by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.62.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. 51job had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

