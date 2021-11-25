Syntropy (NOIA) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $182.00 million and $1.29 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00241253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,666,012 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

