Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $400.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $349.21 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $216.40 and a 1 year high of $361.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.42.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synopsys by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after buying an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,603,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,597,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

