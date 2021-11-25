Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Boosted by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 125.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Synopsys by 164.2% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 22.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 359,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.67.

Shares of SNPS traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $349.21. The company had a trading volume of 753,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,915. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.40 and a 52-week high of $361.22.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

