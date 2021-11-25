Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.87

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 3720847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Get Switch alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 158.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.63.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,094,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,639,055 shares of company stock worth $41,635,259 in the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.