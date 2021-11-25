Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 30,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $815,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SWCH opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.63. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

SWCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Switch by 169,985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,499 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,458,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

