Swarm (SWM) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Swarm has a market cap of $1.81 million and $29,971.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00046036 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.37 or 0.00240462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00089130 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

