SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.76). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.92) EPS.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

TWST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,868.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $480,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,095,253.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,678 shares of company stock valued at $20,722,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 611.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,720,000 after buying an additional 275,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.