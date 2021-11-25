SVB Leerink Increases Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $45.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 39.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

Shares of ARWR opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,295 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

