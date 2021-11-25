Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.73 Million

Brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post $143.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.04 million and the lowest is $139.66 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $143.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $566.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $562.20 million to $570.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $659.98 million, with estimates ranging from $588.24 million to $741.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

