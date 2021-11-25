Super Zero Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $41.48 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $41.48 million and $2.13 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.85 or 0.07467845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00084395 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,106,071 coins and its circulating supply is 335,439,187 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

