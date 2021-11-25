Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00.

SUN stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

