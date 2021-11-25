Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,447. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

