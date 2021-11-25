Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stake Decreased by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Summit Materials comprises about 2.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000.

SUM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 756,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,117. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

In related news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

