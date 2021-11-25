Summer Energy (SUME) & Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS: SUME) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Summer Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Summer Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million -$10.73 million -1.28 Summer Energy Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 10.04

Summer Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy. Summer Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A Summer Energy Competitors -12.08% 8.15% 2.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Summer Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Energy Competitors 889 4154 3501 96 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.78%. Given Summer Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summer Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.43, indicating that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summer Energy competitors beat Summer Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

