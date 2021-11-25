Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MSC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $715.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.80.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Studio City International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Studio City International by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Studio City International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,902,000. Institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.