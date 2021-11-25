Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Million

Analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) to announce sales of $6.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year sales of $37.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.43 million to $44.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $298.03 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $302.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

