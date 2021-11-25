Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €92.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($93.75) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €89.17 ($101.33).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €69.75 ($79.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 112.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €64.65 ($73.47) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($93.75).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

