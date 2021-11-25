STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.980-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.STORE Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.26. 1,402,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,786. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 165.59%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.