Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,248 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,789,000 after acquiring an additional 152,057 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,402,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.78. 1,568,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.