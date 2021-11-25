Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

PG stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.66. 5,665,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,660,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $149.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

