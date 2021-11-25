Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after buying an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 33.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 489,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $35,707,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

