Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 339 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.58. 10,904,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,284,796. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

