Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $32.75 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after acquiring an additional 270,880 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after acquiring an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,679,774,000 after acquiring an additional 125,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.48. 1,557,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,020. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $225.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

