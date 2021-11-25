Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,576. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

