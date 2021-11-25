Stock Buyback Plan Declared by Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Board of Directors

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $199.66 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $117.12 and a one year high of $200.76. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.77.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.25.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

