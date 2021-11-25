Stifel Nicolaus Increases Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $169.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock opened at $152.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.