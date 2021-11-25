Stewart Kantor Sells 25,000 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $207,750.00.
- On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $198,079.52.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $147,030.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ondas by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ondas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ondas by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.
About Ondas
Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.
