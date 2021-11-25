Stewart Kantor Sells 25,000 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ondas alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $207,750.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $198,079.52.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $147,030.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ondas by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ondas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ondas by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.