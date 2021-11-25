Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director Sells $291,842.02 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $291,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $137,137.50.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $77.68 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

