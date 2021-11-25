STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STE stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.00. 224,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $237.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 0.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.17.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

