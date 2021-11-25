Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,266 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 57.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

