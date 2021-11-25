State Street Corp Sells 19,185 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,185 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Atlas were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Atlas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlas by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 125,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATCO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

