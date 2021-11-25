State Street Corp Raises Stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 593,955 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 648,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 124,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 437,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 140,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

