State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 431,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,778 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Funko were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Funko by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $888.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,214,102.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,051 shares of company stock worth $4,094,797. 14.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.