State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,475,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,166 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,111,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,898,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,365 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,345,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 5,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 705,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 693,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 4,124,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 577,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

NYSE ENIC opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

ENIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.