State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,269 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.46. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

