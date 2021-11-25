State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 448.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $262.83 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $202.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.51.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

